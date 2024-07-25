A dog jumped on the trending TikTok sound created by skit maker, Brain Jotter and the dog has gone viral on social media

The dog was seen in a room as it raised its hands up in accordance with the rhythm of the trending gwo gwo gwo ngwo sound

The intelligent dog seemed to have understood the song by Gentleman Mike Ejeagha and it did not want to be left behind

A smart dog impressed social media users after jumping on the trading gwo gwo gwo ngwo dance challenge.

The dog thrilled the social media audience by raising its hands according to the trending sound from Mike Ejeagha's song 'Ke Esi Le Onye Isi Oche'.

The dog danced to 'Ke Esi Le Onye Isi Oche' by Mike Ejeagha. Photo credit: Instagram/Brain Jotter and TikTok/@mr_augustus001.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted by @mr_augustus001, the dog was spotted in a living room where it was tethered.

The 'Onye Isi Oche' song by Mike Ejeagha played and the dog seemed to have understood it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as dog jumps on Brain Jotter's dance challenge

@BiG LYON said:

"You sure say na Dog u keep for house Abi Skinwalker."

@vickyujunwa319 said:

"This dog really get sense pass my manager for office."

@Fruitful Umoh said:

"This dog don first me do this trend."

@Nurella Favy said:

"Emma we know it's you. Reveal yourself Emma."

@Mentality said:

"Omo this dog get sense pass my ex."

@skykingworldblogs commented:

"How does this dog know this song?"

@omofitme said:

"Your dog won the challenge."

@tamara said:

"Dog wey don come this life before."

@Aurora said:

"This video suppose don go viral."

@FESTUS said:

"Make them verify this guy. Even if na red colour."

@Juicy Julia said:

"This is incredible. Nothing I no go see for this app."

@noble said:

"Una don start..... wetin we dey enjoy with human being una carry dog dey do."

