It has been confirmed that Anyim Veronica Nnenna, the National Open University (NOUN) fresh graduate embarrassed in the church by her pastor is truly a graduate

A glimpse into the results released by the University on their portal showed that she graduated with a third class

Sharing his two cents on the matter, a Nigerian man John O Bamibe said the woman deserved an apology for the embarassment

A Nigerian man, John O Bamibe, has reacted to the embarassment meted out to Anyim Veronica Nnenna by her pastor, Paul Enenche of Dunamis church.

The pastor had doubted her identity as a graduate of the National Open University (NOUN) and labelled her testimony 'false' in the presence of his congregation.

Result of Veronica Nnenna confirms law degree Photo credit: Anyim Vera, Paul Enenche/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Anyim Veronica's school result surfaces

However, the situation took a different turn when Nigerians dug out Veronica's Facebook post which showed that she graduated from NOUN.

Amongst those calling on the clergyman to apologise to Veronica was a Nigerian man, John O Bamibe, who shared a screenshot of Veronica's name on the result sheet of the graduating students of NOUN.

A glimpse into the official online portal of the institution also confirmed that the graduate bagged a third class degree.

Bamibe therefore urged the man of God to render an open apology to the lady for doubting and embarassing Veronica in the church.

In his words:

"Just realised yesterday that there is BSc in Law as a course in NOUN and that the woman actually graduated. I think this woman deserves an open apology. (I will readily do that if I am in such situation). The Pastor is Human too and can goof. Someone should kindly educate me on what will be the Job description of a BSc Law Graduate."

See his post below:

Reactions as man speaks on Veronica

Social media users stormed the comments section to react to the situation.

Aina Tecno reacted:

"Truth be told, That action by the pastor is very very wrong, I don’t know why a leader would behave like that. If you check the story of that woman well, she doesn’t have good educational background and just struggled to break the family jinx by the help of NOUN that gave her opportunity to study. Her spoken English might be bad but that doesn’t mean that she can’t read,cram and pour to acquire the result. She should be corrected in a loving way not such manners. If I’m the one, you won’t see my generation in that church again."

Abiodun Ameen said:

"Omo we learn everyday. The matter dey one kain. She should be openly apologized to. She also ought to have explained before she was shooed away like that."

Ojokwu Nkem reacted:

"LLB law. Not BSc. Still, she deserves an apology because some people don't understand the difference in specific honours."

Abimbola added:

"Yeah, she should be apologized to. She was too humiliated and can actually affect her perspective to church and her leadership. Saying it's to her detriment is not noble of the pastor is it's more or less cursing her right there in the church!

"Politely correcting her like "thank God that you can complete your LLB". In fact, it was the pastor who asked her the question that what's the degree in law called? All along she was saying law program which I think it's the language most of this NOUN students always adopt. Meanwhile, it's very important that people should try to be familiar with their discipline."

Facebook post of law graduate trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) fresh graduate, Anyim Veronica Nnenna, is trending online after a video showed Pastor Paul Enenche blasting her for giving a fake testimony in his church.

During the testimony, Veronica said she has a B.Sc in law but Pastor Enenche blasted her, saying there was nothing like that and that only an LL.B exists.

Source: Legit.ng