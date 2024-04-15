Anyim Veronica Nnenna, the National Open University (NOUN) fresh graduate embarrassed in the church by her pastor has reacted to the incident

The law graduate had very few words on the embarrassing incident as she reacted to her sister's post criticising Pastor Paul Enenche

Veronica's reaction to the incident at Dunamis church has sent internet users into a frenzy as people encouraged her

Anyim Veronica Nnenna has reacted to what Pastor Paul Enenche did to her. Photo Credit: Anyim Veronica, Instagram/@drpastorpauleneche

People show Anyim Veronica Nnenna support

Prophetic Benjamin said:

"Anyim Vera This is a global announcement for you not a global shame, relax and see what God will do."

Amako Onyeka said:

"Anyim Vera Don't accommodate pity sis, you broke barriers and protocols. I am proud of you, this is the best time to excel and be known. You name will ring a bell in the country, make sure you never leave God. Everything happens for a reason. I love you sis."

Zully Mawedo Suleiman said:

"Anyim Vera I hope you are fine Mama ❤️ please don't let this get to you. You broke a jinx in your family and came back to glorify God. You did nothing wrong.let not your faith in God be shaken.... Everything is working together for your good. Hugs❤️."

Dave Lighthart said:

"I will advise this lady to file a lawsuit for character defamation to serve as lessons to these "I know it all" business clergymen."

Oshogwe Joseph Joshua said:

"This is why I don't go to church."

Esther Mamman said:

"He was wrong for what he did, he claims to be man of God but embarrassing people ahhh no Abeg."

God-oracle Progress Roseline said:

"I see this as open door for the innocent young lady , mark my words this will will her year of announcement, I saw an ancient vail that was covert this lady but naw it is off."

Sister of Veronica tackles Pastor Paul Enenche

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Anyim Clementina Ugomma, Veronica's sister, had criticised Pastor Paul Enenche over his testimony callout.

In a Facebook post on Monday, April 15, Clementina revealed Veronica was the second-most intelligent pupil in the class during their primary school days.

According to Clemetina, Veronica was passionate about achieving her goal and got her police job after she completed her secondary school education. She added that the NOUN law graduate had stage fright and wondered why the pastor would treat her to such an embarrassment.

