A wedding MC and an even DJ jump on the trending gwo gwo gwo ngwo dance challenge created by skit maker Brain Jotter

The two men were at the wedding reception when they decided to do the dance challenge created by Mike Ejeagha's song

A lot of Nigerians have jumped on the gwo gwo gwo ngwo challenge after Brain Jotter used 'Onye Isi Oche' song to do a funny dance

A Nigerian MC and DJ who attended a wedding jumped on the viral gwo gwo gwo ngwo challenge.

The duo were seen at the wedding reception performing the calculative dance moves made good by Brain Jotter.

The MC and DJ jumped on Brain Jotter's dance challenge. Photo credit: TikTok/@iamdjyounggee.

In a video posted by @iamdjyounggee, DJ Young Gee and MC Mex challenged each other to the gwo gwo gwo ngwo dance.

The way they did it captured the attention of netizens, who reacted with funny comments.

Mike Ejeagha's 'Ke Esi Le Onye Isi Oche' goes viral

Mike Ejeagha's 'Onye Isi Oche' song, released in 1983 became a viral sensation in 2024.

It all started after popular comedian, Brain Jotter used the song to perform a hilarious dance.

Several other social media users copied what has now become known as the gwo gwo gwo ngwo challenge.

Brain Jotter later visited Mike Ejeagha in his home in Enugu state and made a donation of N2 million.

Gentleman Mike Ejeagha who is now 95 years old, is a legendary didactic folklorist known for his engaging songs and stories laced with remarkable moral lessons.

The 'Onye Isi Oche' song told the story of a cunning tortoise who was able to trade an elephant in exchange for a wife.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as DJ and MC join gwo gwo gwo ngwo challenge

Man visits Gentleman Mike Ejeagha

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man visited Gentleman Mike Ejeagha, Nigeria's foremost Igbo folklorist, known for his engaging songs and stories.

The man said he had fallen in love with Ejeagha and, therefore, had to pay him a visit at his home.

Gentleman Mike Ejeagha is the brain behind 'Onye Isi Oche', a song that has been trending on TikTok.

