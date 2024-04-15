The sister of Anyim Veronica Nnenna has reacted to the trending video of Pastor Paul Enenche blasting her sibling during her testimony

The cleric had flaunted Veronica's claim of graduating with a degree in law and embarrassed her off the altar

Coming to Veronica's defence, her sibling criticised Pastor Paul and opened up about the law graduate's problem with facing a crowd

Anyim Clementina Ugomma has broken silence on her sister being embarrassed off the altar in the church by Pastor Paul Enenche over her law degree.

In a Facebook post on Monday, April 15, Clementina revealed Veronica was the second-most intelligent pupil in the class during their primary school days.

According to Clemetina, Veronica was passionate about achieving her goal and got her police job after she completed her secondary school education.

Clementina said Veronica had stage fright problem

She added that the National Open University (NOUN) law graduate had a problem with facing the crowd and wondered why the pastor would treat her to such an embarrassment.

Clementina wrote:

"Pastor Eneche did not try.

"Anyim Anyim Vera Nnenna is my sister and my primary school classmate. During our primary school time, She is the 2nd most intelligent in our class. She was always eager to achieve her goal. Vera finished her secondary education and got this police job.

"I knew when she embark on this university education journey and came out with BSc in law.

"She is one of the people that always feel tensed when facing crowd.

"Why did Pastor Eneche humiliated my sister in the public like this?"

Netizens sympathise with Anyim Veronica Nnenna

Zoê Zoê said:

"She shouldn't allow it get to her please, everyone knows she didn't lie."

Lilian Pere said:

"Tell her on behalf of Christendom we are sorry ,we apologize.

"He just made her popular."

Douglas Ndukwe said:

"Very harsh on her.

"She might not speak or command good English language eloquently or possibly might have make mistake at the alter that does not mean she has a fake certificate.

"I celebrate her determination, courage and zeal in life."

Onyinyechi Michelle Okara said:

"She is still your sister not was, don’t worry errors will be corrected and apologies will be rendered for sure."

Cynthia Nkemjika Harrison-Obi said:

"See you guys should ensure that he tenders a public apology to her or you take this matter to court. I am speaking as a lawyer with a double masters degree in law.

"Since a so called self acclaimed man of God has decided to turn his so called church to a place of discrimination; shame and condemnation; then the members should not be encouraged to endure such public embarrassment and destruction of their good reputation. English is not her first language. He had absolutely no right to do that to her! This cr.ap only happens in Nigeria."

Bethel Bright said:

"Well everything works for good, Pastor Paul Eneche mistake and humiliation towards your sister works as an agent of advertising and promotion her."

Emerging evidence vindicate Anyim Veronica Nnenna

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that evidence had emerged online showing Anyim Veronica Nnenna did not lie.

She claimed that she has a bachelor's degree in law. Pastor Enenche blasted her, noting that there is no such thing as a B.Sc. in Law. Instead, it is an LL.B.

Evidence has now emerged online showing that Vera Anyim graduated from the National Open University (NOUN) with a law degree.

