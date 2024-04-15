Anyim Veronica Nnenna has become a viral sensation online and attracted public sympathy over a viral video of Pastor Paul Enenche rebuking her in church

The Dunamis International Gospel Centre senior pastor had blasted Veronica during her testimony in his church, stressing that there was nothing like a B.Sc in law

However, Veronica's Facebook post on Sunday, April 14, has resurfaced to corroborate her claim as people demanded an apology from Pastor Enenche

National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) fresh graduate, Anyim Veronica Nnenna, is trending online after a video showed Pastor Paul Enenche blasting her for giving a fake testimony in his church.

During the testimony, Veronica said she has a B.Sc in law but Pastor Enenche blasted her, saying there was nothing like that and that only an LL.B exists.

The incident caused quite a stir online, with many demanding that Pastor Enenche apologise to Veronica after checks showed she did not tell a lie.

Interestingly, the law graduate posted on Facebook on Sunday, April 14, to celebrate her graduation from NOUN.

The said post has now blown up, amassing over 2.6k likes as people drummed support for her following the church embarrassment.

Veronica's viral Facebook post

In her post, Veronica expressed excitement at completing her law programme at NOUN and appreciated God for making it possible.

She noted that it was a double celebration for her as April also happened to be her birth month. Veronica shared pictures of herself in an academic gown for her convocation.

Veronica wrote:

"And it came to pass yesterday 13th April being Saturday, 2024 at National Open university Abuja. Father, Iam saying thank you for making me to Graduate from my Law programme. Congratulations to me once again.

"Two Celebrations just for me in this month of April my birthday. Ur too faithful to fail me. Friends join me nd thank for all he has done for me. Thank you Jesus hallelujah hallelujah hallelujah hallelujah hallelujah hallelujah Amen ."

People divided over Pastor Paul Enenche's action

call_me_bernard said:

"But come to think of it, alot of NOUN graduates are halfbaked. She herself isn't proud of her degree. You'd expect a level of eloquence and intelligence from a supposed Barrister or Law Graduate.

"This's not the pastor's fault tho. However, he's no moral standard to demean her on the alter of God without having a fact to back his claims."

u_jay_u said:

"Why is NOUN even doing LLB is the first question I have.

"Understandably her nerves got the better part of her but the poor training from NOUN is also another factor so na NOUN I blame."

strictlykreative_media said:

"Pastor dey do like mini god. Someone came to give testimony, you dey question her. The embarrassment was too much."

_rashydah_ said:

"Her confidence dropped when he invalidated what she said, because of spoken English, he nullified her claim? She deserves a good public apology, as loud as the disrespect!"

chukwurah.chuba said:

"We have “BSC in Law” called BSL and is for people who don’t want to go to law school.

"BSL - Bachelor of science in law.

"BSC - Bachelor of science.

"And she said, I graduated with bsc in law. She’s 100% right."

Evidence shows Anyim Veronica didn't lie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that evidence had corroborated Anyim Veronica's claim of being a law graduate.

Photos posted on the walls of her social media pages showed Anyim convocating as a student of NOUN.

Also, Anyim's name was among the top graduating students on the convocation list published by NOUN University. Amongst those who vouched for Anyim Vera was investigative journalist Deborah Kolawole.

