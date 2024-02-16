A female pilot has taken to social media to celebrate flying Bisho Davido Oyedepo years after she graduated from Covenant University

The excited lady attributed the feat to God's grace at work in her life and described it as the highest highlight of her full circle moment

Throwback and recent pictures of the pilot and the Covenant University founder have stirred reactions online

Weeks after she celebrated flying singer Davido, a female pilot, has excitedly shared her joy after she flew Bishop Davido Oyedepo.

Funmi Makinde, a graduate of Covenant University, took to X to announce her feat with pictures.

Funmi Makinde said it was an honour flying Bishop David Oyedepo. Photo Credit: @fummzzy

According to Funmi, flying the presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide is the highest highlight of her full circle moment.

Funmi shared a picture taken with Oyedepo in 2014 and another taken with him recently. She attributed her flight achievement to God's grace at work in her life. Funmi wrote:

"This is the highest highlight of my Full Circle Moment!

"From being a graduate of Covenant University to having the honor to fly Bishop David Oyedepo!

"This is all God’s Grace at work in my life!✨

"Then 2014 >>> Now 2024."

People gush over pilot and Oyedepo's pictures

@_mz_sean_ said:

"Congratulations!!!

"Can’t wait to hear Bishop mention this and I’ll nod my head to, yeah…. Was expecting it."

@Oladayo26983475 said:

"He will surely tell it to us on Sunday,and I will be around to confirm it to people around me with pictures evidence ."

@allshadesofoj said:

"Aaawww May God continue to sustain you and preserve you in all your trips Amen."

@onize_osuashi said:

"It's how you have a picture with him from 2014 for me."

@tboytool said:

"From studying computer science to being Pilot. Mad transition."

@ToyosiGodwin said:

"Everyone will hear it now . He must add it in his message. I love this man so much. He really pushes you to be excellent."

@sholawa said:

"He's gonna tell the church one of his daughter's from CU was his pilot... Sweet. Love this."

