"From Being a Graduate of Covenant University to Flying Bishop Oyedepo": Female Pilot Shares Photos
- A female pilot has taken to social media to celebrate flying Bisho Davido Oyedepo years after she graduated from Covenant University
- The excited lady attributed the feat to God's grace at work in her life and described it as the highest highlight of her full circle moment
- Throwback and recent pictures of the pilot and the Covenant University founder have stirred reactions online
Weeks after she celebrated flying singer Davido, a female pilot, has excitedly shared her joy after she flew Bishop Davido Oyedepo.
Funmi Makinde, a graduate of Covenant University, took to X to announce her feat with pictures.
According to Funmi, flying the presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide is the highest highlight of her full circle moment.
Funmi shared a picture taken with Oyedepo in 2014 and another taken with him recently. She attributed her flight achievement to God's grace at work in her life. Funmi wrote:
"This is the highest highlight of my Full Circle Moment!
"From being a graduate of Covenant University to having the honor to fly Bishop David Oyedepo!
"This is all God’s Grace at work in my life!✨
"Then 2014 >>> Now 2024."
See her tweet below:
People gush over pilot and Oyedepo's pictures
@_mz_sean_ said:
"Congratulations!!!
"Can’t wait to hear Bishop mention this and I’ll nod my head to, yeah…. Was expecting it."
@Oladayo26983475 said:
"He will surely tell it to us on Sunday,and I will be around to confirm it to people around me with pictures evidence ."
@allshadesofoj said:
"Aaawww May God continue to sustain you and preserve you in all your trips Amen."
@onize_osuashi said:
"It's how you have a picture with him from 2014 for me."
@tboytool said:
"From studying computer science to being Pilot. Mad transition."
@ToyosiGodwin said:
"Everyone will hear it now . He must add it in his message. I love this man so much. He really pushes you to be excellent."
@sholawa said:
"He's gonna tell the church one of his daughter's from CU was his pilot... Sweet. Love this."
