The Super Eagles of Nigeria were left stranded upon their arrival at the Al-Abraq airport for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture

Members of the Nigerian team contingent were forced to spend the night in the lounge of the airport without food and supplies

An Africa Cup of Nations winner has identified the ideal punishment CAF should mete out to Libya for their treatment of the Super Eagles

The unfortunate airport ordeal faced by the Super Eagles of Nigeria continues to generate considerable discussion as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) approaches its judgment on the matter.

Upon their arrival at Al-Abraq airport for what was supposed to be a reverse fixture in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification series, players and staff of the Super Eagles were left unattended.

Players of the Super Eagles pictured at the Al Abraq airport in Libya. Image: @nff.

Source: Twitter

For approximately 20 hours, the Nigerian contingent was denied entry into Libya and confined to the lounge of an inadequately equipped airport.

This unpleasant experience has drawn criticism from various football stakeholders, including 2013 AFCON winner, Kenneth Omeruo, who recently shared his thoughts on the situation.

The Kasimpasa defender offered his perspective on what he believes would be the appropriate punishment for Libya regarding their airport conduct.

Omeruo speaks on Libya airport saga

Reacting to the situation, Omeruo expressed his concerns in an interview as captured by Complete Sports stating that it was a dangerous decision for CAF to allow Libya to host their games at home.

The veteran defender urged the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to ensure that a venue is visited prior to permitting the Super Eagles to travel.

“For me, it was terrible. I didn’t even realise Libya was scheduled to play their games there, especially given the ongoing instability in the country. So, I think it was a wrong decision by CAF to allow them to host their home games in Libya,” Omeruo remarked.

“The most alarming aspect was diverting the flight. It’s incredibly dangerous. I’m just relieved they are back and safe.”

He further emphasised, “It’s crucial for us as Nigerians to have a delegate travel to the venue before the game. This way, the players will feel secure, and everything will be more organised.”

“If someone had been in Libya, they could have gathered important information in advance. They might have been able to address this situation before the players boarded the flight,” Omeruo added.

CAF is expected to announce a judgment on the airport incident on Wednesday, October 23, according to a report from Punch Sport.

CAF sanction for Libya surfaces

Legit.ng in another report detailed the CAF sanctions against Libya following the airport incident involving Nigeria.

The report emphasised that the governing body is preparing to impose a heavy fine on Libya, along with other significant penalties.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng