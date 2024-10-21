The UK authorities have agreed to discuss slot allocation for Nigeria's flagship carrier, Air Peace, at Heathrow Airport in London

The United Kingdom's aviation authorities have agreed to discuss slot allocation for Air Peace, Nigeria's flagship carrier, at London's Heathrow Airport. This development comes after Festus Keyamo, Nigeria's Minister for Aviation and Aerospace Development, wrote to UK aviation authorities in September, requesting landing slots for Air Peace.

Keyamo's letter was a bold move, as Nigeria had previously threatened to deny UK carriers slots at Lagos and Abuja airports if Air Peace didn't receive Heathrow slots. The UK's Secretary of State for Transport, Louise Haigh, responded positively, expressing willingness to discuss the matter further at the International Civil Aviation Negotiations event in October 2024.

Air Peace has been pushing for Heathrow slots since securing its UK Third Country Operator authorization. The airline's chairman, Allen Onyema, emphasized the importance of reciprocity in the bilateral air services agreement between Nigeria and the UK, stating that Nigerian carriers should have access to Heathrow, just as UK carriers operate in Nigeria's primary airports.

The dispute over Heathrow access is not new. In 2011, Nigeria threatened to withdraw permission for British airlines after Arik Air was unable to secure Heathrow slots. The issue was eventually resolved, but Air Peace now faces similar challenges.

The upcoming negotiations will be crucial in resolving these issues. Air Peace is currently the only Nigerian airline certified to operate in the UK, and securing Heathrow slots would be a significant milestone.

As the International Civil Aviation Negotiations event approaches, all eyes are on the UK and Nigerian authorities to find a mutually beneficial solution, ensuring fair competition and cooperation between the two nations' aviation industries.

Source: Legit.ng