Many people who desire to use compressed natural gas in their cars are still wondering how to go about it

Some of them still don't know the locations where they can go to so as to get their cars converted to use CNG

This article highlights some of the locations as provided online by the Presidential Initiative on CNG

There are many Nigerians who would want to start using CNG as fuel instead of petroleum motor spirit.

This is because experts have compressed natural gas, which is cheaper than PMS, which is now highly expensive in Nigeria.

There are companies that convert cars to use CNG in Lagos. Photo credit: Getty Images/FG Trade, Eric Lafforgue and VW Pics.

Source: Getty Images

However, some people who want to convert their cars to run on CNG still don't know how to do so.

The Presidential CNG Initiative (Pi-CNG) listed some of the addresses on its Instagram handle.

See some of them below:

Fixit 45: 145 Obafemi Awolowo Road, Ikorodu Fixit45 Auto Hub: 10B Olusuji Idowu Street, Ilupeju Fix It N Go: 1 Professor Olagoke Olabisi, Off Folashade Avenue, Lekki Peninsula, Lagos Dana Motors Limited: Dana Motors Limited, Kia Plaza, 117 Oshodi Apapa Expressway, Isolo Auto Gas Africa Logistics Limited: 144 Gbagada Expressway, Anthony Lagos by ISN Ibile Oil and Gas (GAC Motors): KM 15 Ikorodu Road Verde Dynamo Limited: 4/6 Kudirat Abiola Way, Alausa, Ikeja Ibile Oil and Gas (HN Auto Centre): Plot 4 Muri Folami Street, Ogudu Lagos MBH Power Limited: KM 5 Ikotun Road, Itamokpe, Ikorodu Lagos FEMADEC Energy: KM 42 Lekki-Ekpe Expressway, Ibeju Lekki

See the full list below:

Is CNG safe?

Many people have shared their concerns on the safety of CNG, but the PCNGi says on its website:

"It is absolutely safe as a gas. Being lighter than air, in case of a leak, it rises up and disperses into the atmosphere. This property precisely makes it a safe fuel. Furthermore, CNG has a narrow Flammability range, if CNG’s concentration in the air is less than 5% and more than 15%, the gas will not burn even in the presence of a spark."

How much is CNG in Nigera?

The PCNGi states states that CNG is presently sold at N320 - N350 per comparable litre to PMS. It says:

"The operational cost of vehicles running on CNG, as compared to those running on other fuels, is comparatively low."

Driver buys CNG

In a related story, a driver who drives a CNG-powered bus was seen at a filling station buying gas for the vehicle.

The man, seen at a NIPCO filling station, opted for CNG instead of the regular premium motor spirit.

Using CNG fuel could be cheaper, as a man also posted another video showing he filled a car cylinder for only N1900.

