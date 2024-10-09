Uju Stella, the lady who accused Burna Boy of betraying her, has replied to his claims about their relationship

Stella had stated that she was pregnant for the singer but later lost it after some men broke into her house, and she was traumatised

She said she invested three years in their relationship and called the singer several names in the video

A lady known as Stella Uju has reacted to Afrobeat singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boys's response to her pregnancy claim.

Legit.ng had reported that Stella had claimed that she lost a pregnancy for Burna Boy. Reacting to it, the singer said it was a one-night stand, and he paid her for it.

In a new video made by Stella, she said she invested three years in their relationship. She added that the music star was classless and filled with ego.

Stella also mentioned that Burna Boy had not changed after eight year with all his achievements in the music industry

Stella blasts Burna Boy

In the recording, the lady continued to thrash the musician, who partied with Flavour. She said that he should keep his inflated ego, and she was going to keep the lessons she learnt.

Stella also mentioned that Burna Boy cannot put a price tag on the things she had learnt.

What fans said about the post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video made by Stella. Here are some of the comments below:

@dand_y001:

"Funny thing is that if Burna isn’t who he is today, she no for get mouth to they cap this dust."

@bisi_baalo:

"That one ex you are ashamed to have on your roster ."

@mayneofficial:

"I swear nah her English make burna leave am."

@1akimbilly:

"You don turn am to content. You settle down edit the video."

@undefeated_riel:

"Who be this low budget saidaboj ?"

@brightangel_hairempire:

"Lastly before I go why does this video sound rehearsed and scripted. Even the person no dey talk with confidence."

@only1f3kuwir3:

"Low Budget Saida Boj , Go find another content, you no fit trend Pass 5 days here."

@iam_acegold:

"You guys are not allowing us to concentrate on Nigeria issues. One week Bobriskey, 2nd week Davido vs Wizkid, now Burna vs Village people & spiritual wife. Abeg make una give us break to concentrate naw."

Lady calls out Burna Boy

Nigerian singer Burna Boy had made it to the front line of blogs after a lady, who was reportedly pregnant for him, made a media appearance.

The young woman, identified as Stella, opened up on her relationship with the Grammy award-winning star.

Stella narrated how Burna’s mother, Bose Ogulu, played a role in terminating their relationship and her life after that experience.

