A Nigerian lady revealed the exciting things she did before relocating to France for her education.

Some exciting things she did before her relocation included grocery shopping and attending driving school.

Nigerian lady attends driving school as she relocates to France. Photo: @thebirah_events

In an exciting video shared on TikTok by @thebirah_events, the lady also went to do her hair, fix her lashes, and make pounded yam.

The exciting video also showed when she was at the airport and was ready to travel.

She captioned the video:

“Finally got to use this sound. If only i could fit in all my last days experiences before relocation.. I enjoyed every moment.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady relocates to France

People who came across the footage congratulated her on her relocation.

