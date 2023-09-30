Bishop David Oyedepo has advised Nigerian universities to strive to embark on more research to solve the country’s problems

The cleric said further research by universities would bring about food sufficiency, healthcare delivery, improved practice in agriculture, and shelter for all

63 years after independence, the country is still battling a series of challenges, with a section of the public already losing faith

Ota, Ogun state - Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners Chapel, has said Nigeria has not succeeded in finding solutions to her problems because the people are not ready to take responsibility.

Oyedepo said this while advising Nigerian universities to strive to embark on more research to solve society’s problems, PM News reported on Saturday, September 30.

Bishop Oyedepo says as long as Nigerians remain regimented, the country will continue to be relegated. Photo credit: Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo

Oyedepo speaks on Nigeria's problems

According to Oyedepo, some of Nigeria’s problems include farming, food needs, shelter, child delivery, and healthcare, Vanguard newspaper also reported.

He said:

“Every problem I have discovered has a solution. But without a problem-solver, such problems become insurmountable.

“As long as we remain regimented, we will continue to be relegated.

“Manpower is the most intelligent creature of all God’s creations, but our society has not succeeded in finding solutions to its problems yet because it is not ready to take responsibility.”

