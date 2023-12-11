Deborah Enenche recently shared a picture of her with popular cleric Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel

Deborah, one of the daughters of Pastor Paul Enenche, was one of those who attended Shiloh at Canaanland

The picture of Deborah with Bishop Oyedepo has left many of her fans wishing they could get the same opportunity

Deborah Enenche, one of the daughters of Pastor Paul Enenche, has caused a stir online after she shared pictures of her with Bishop David Oyedepo, also known as Papa of Faith Tabernacle.

Deborah, who recently made headlines over her strange outfit to a church programme, was seen all smiles as she posed for the camera with the popular cleric.

Deborah Enenche met with Bishop David Oyedepo. Credit: @deborahenenche

Source: Instagram

The young lady, who attended the 2023 Shiloh Programme at Canaanland, revealed she wept when Oyedepo was teaching about the spirit of faith.

Describing the popular cleric as her grandpa, Deborah said he always indulges her when she asks for a picture.

She wrote:

"My lineage I caught something today. It hit me like lightening while Papa taught about the spirit of faith and I started to weep. I can't express it in words but I know my life has changed. PS:- I have the sweetest grandpa. He always indulges me when I courageously ask for a selfie . Love you so much sir ❤️. Thank you again sir for pouring into us today."

See her post below:

Fans react to Deborah Enenche's picture with Oyedepo

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. See them below:

dorablestreatcakes:

"Debbie this particular Grandma na all of us get am o."

_.abigailesosa:

"It’s your confidence for me you’re so bold."

itz_vsd:

"I’m not supposed to be jealous but I am."

vheekkie:

"What a privilege!!!!! I'm so jealous right now."

ovie.ogagaoghene:

"Debbie with the levels."

Deborah Enenche dances in video

Legit.ng also reported that Deborah Enenche posted a dance video on her page.

Pastor Enenche's daughter sported a long-sleeved shirt on a fitting jean trouser outfit with a skirt on top.

"As your dressing Dey confuse me na so God go confuse my enemies," a fan said.

Source: Legit.ng