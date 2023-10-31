Ota, Ogun state - Pastor Isaac Oyedepo has reacted to the news of his alleged resignation from his father's church, Living Faith Church aka Winner Chapel International.

He broke his silence via his official Facebook page, The Isaac Oyedepo, on Tuesday, October 31.

Bishop Oyedepo's Son Finally Breaks Silence on Alleged Resignation from Father's Church

Source: Facebook

The second son of Bishop David Oyedep said he is still a member of the Living Faith Church and dedicated to service in the body of Christ.

He added that there is no complications in his relationship with his family, father and the church.

Pastor Isaac urged members of the public to treat information not from him and his social media handles with caution.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Source: Legit.ng