Convener of 'Shiloh', Bishop David Oyedepo, has said he was on point when he said Nigeria’s president is like a demotion for him

Oyedepo reportedly made the remark during the concluding session of Shiloh 2023 — on Saturday, December 9

Legit.ng reports that the Shiloh 2023 programme which started on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, ended officially on Sunday morning, December 10

Ota, Ogun state - Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel, has reiterated that he was not blabbing when he said contesting for Nigeria’s president is like a demotion for him.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, Oyedepo stated this on Saturday, December 9, during the impartation service of Shiloh 2023.

Shiloh: Oyedepo makes comment on Nigerian presidency

The Shiloh convener stated that he already saw himself on top of nations.

His words:

“When I said it will be like demotion if I am called to be Nigeria’s president because I see myself on top of nations from scripture.

“The spirit of faith is action-driven, and its strength is your inner man. The day I saw God’s agenda for my life, I moved.”

