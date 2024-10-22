A Nigerian man has sold his bike for N1.2m after his landlord told him to stop making furniture pieces in the compound

The handyman revealed that he sold his bike so that he can be able to get money to rent a workshop

Many people who came across the post on X (formerly Twitter) shared their opinion on the young man’s decision

A Nigerian man sold his bike for N1.2m to get a workshop.

The man, identified as Felix Ilori on X, revealed that his landlord told him that he could no longer make furniture in the compound.

Man sells bike to get a workshop. Photo: @thefelixilori

Source: Twitter

Felix made this known in a post on his X page (@thefelixilori), when he put up his bike for sale.

He stated that he understood his landlord’s position because his work equipments were noisy.

He wrote:

“My landlord came to tell me I can't be making the furniture pieces at home again, and tbh I understand because I recently got some hand tools, and the noise they make can be disturbing. So... I'm putting my beloved bike up for sale to get a workshop, going for 1.2m pls help rt.”

In a thread below the post, he revealed that the bike has been sold.

See the post below:

Reactions as man sells bike

@IamArekemase said:

"Bro 1.2m is too small for that bike o, even boxers and bajaj are 1m+. Maybe you shld make findings about the price first."

@itischika said:

"Is this needed? Logistics is important to your operations. I think you should use the Bird-in-hand approach, scan your networks (church, here (X), family/friends...) for a space you can use while working towards setting up your own. My opinion, kindly do what works best for you."

@bayo_OG said:

"Chase the dream bro. I'm rooting for you like mad."

@ADEWASCOCO said:

"If you're based in Ogun State, I can get you a land/space you can use for free. Better days ahead bro."

@Mo_shhhh said:

"I hate that you have to lose your bike."

Read related stories on bikes

Man shows off his six bikes

In a related story, a Nigerian man showed off his six expensive motorcycles and one car in a trending post on TikTok.

In the trending TikTok post, the man, who is a biker, revealed that he preferred using the bikes to using his car.

Many people who came across the post hailed him and asked him questions about his love for bikes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng