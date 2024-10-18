A member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has described compressed natural gas (CNG) as the best

The man, Akinsanya Yekini, drove his CNG-powered car from Agidingbi in Lagos to Ibadan and spent only N1,737 on gas

In an interview, Yekini shared his CNG experience and spoke about the condition of his vehicle's AC and engine

NURTW member Akinsanya Yekini has narrated his experience taking a road trip in his CNG-powered car from Agidingbi in Lagos to Ibadan.

Yekini converted his petrol car to run on the cheaper CNG and is now reaping the benefits of that decision.

Yekini said CNG is the best

Yekini was interviewed after his trip and described the CNG as the best. He said he spent only N1,737 on the gaseous fuel.

In the interview shared on X by @abdullahayofel, Yekini opened his car boot to display his gas cylinder.

Yekini said that, contrary to fears, his engine and AC are still working fine after the trip. His statements in part read:

"...At least from Lagos to Ibadan here...At least, I filled up at Agidingbi. So, from Agidingbi down to Ibadan, I spent N1,737. There is nothing to compare to CNG. It is the best. And my engine is doing fine, my AC is okay, everything.

"So, forgetting that it is going to affect your engine, nothing is happening."

When asked how much it would have cost him if he used petrol, Yekini replied:

"I would have bought up to N50k. To and fro, N50k."

Nigerians react to Akinsanya Yekini's CNG experience

@nykolade said:

"Have you converted your car? Why advertising something you don’t use. You should be telling us your experience. That makes more sense."

@mikky005 said:

"They are pushing everyone to start using CNG gas for our cars and vehicles the fact is the higher demand and higher price of CNG. This is what’s happen to cooking gas from Kerosene back in the days. Look at what’s happen to the cooking gas price at the moment."

@flourish007 said:

"Russia has the biggest CNG reserves in the world. They are not advocating for CNG for a reason."

@Davidspredict said:

"Once 50% of Nigerians convert their car to CNG, next the price will sky rocket to 80%. We are not serious in this country."

@BN_officially said:

"Note: before entering Uber, check the boot because small potholes now everything goes kaboom."

@ajibaretalks said:

"Driving from Lagos to Ibadan on CNG for just 1,737 Naira shows how cost-effective it can be compared to using petrol. CNG is a smart choice for saving money and being kinder to the environment. More people should consider it for their cars!"

@Oluwatoyinzoe said:

"When will our president convert his own escalade to CNG?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a university professor had given three reasons he would not convert his car to run on CNG.

FG announces 5 locations for CNG conversion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government had announced five locations where petrol vehicles could be converted to CNG.

The initiative will kick off on Friday, September 13th, and Saturday, September 14th, in Lagos, Ogun, Ibadan, Abuja, and Kaduna.

The program will see selected vehicles converted from petrol to CNG at no cost to the owners, a move the government hopes will promote the adoption of CNG as a mainstream fuel for transportation.

