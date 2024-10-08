A former member of the now-defunct P-square music group has weighed into the case concerning Speed Darlington and Burna Boy

It is now public knowledge that singer Burna Boy allegedly got Speed Darlington arrested after he made defamatory statements about him

Speaking on the matter, Rudeboy shared his take on the situation, generating a lot of buzz on social media

Nigerians, celebrities, and fans of Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, are weighing in on the situation of Speed Darlington and Grammy Award-winning singer.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported how Speed Darling was announced missing by one of his friends, citing that they had not heard from him in a matter of days. It was later discovered that the controversial rapper had been arrested.

Weighing in on the situation, Rudeboy, whose real name is Paul Okoye, took to his Instagram page to share his take.

According to him, many assume they can speak freely until they get nabbed, and the victim becomes the oppressor.

Rudeboy wrote:

"Everything na cruise and jokes until hand touch you. Then they will say you are an oppressoer because you think you have money and all. There's a huge difference between freedom of data and freedom of speech."

See post here:

Fans react to Rudeboy's tweet

Read some comments below:

@tobeechkwu:

"See who never settle him own family problems sef dey front line."

@nedu__kingsley:

"Person way no fit control his household Dey talk."

@ego_oyiiboo:

"Burna boy would have taken him to court . Don’t be an oppressor."

@officialmelvin:

"Who is this one again? Half brother."

@hongman738:

"Make he go settle with him brother first."

@midecupoftee:

"They will not use the freedom of speech to tackle politicians oo. Burna should forget him there."

@_peaceful_baddie:

"Mr man focus on how to plait another dread style…. Shalom."

@patienceonyenemezu:

"Can someone tell this guy to rest, every time cho cho cho cho."

Deji Adeyanju shades Burna Boy

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian activist and lawyer Deji Adeyanju took up singer Speed Darlington’s case after he was declared missing.

On social media, Adeyanju posted a series of tweets where he threw shade at a musician whom many claimed to be Burna Boy.

Adeyanju’s take on the matter soon went viral and drew the attention of many social media users.

