A female pilot has finally achieved one of her dreams as she flew Davido in a private jet

According to the lady, people laughed at her when she sent a tweet to Davido requesting to be his pilot

The young pilot celebrated that she finally got to fly the singer, although not in his private jet

A young female pilot was so happy after she flew Davido in a private jet, a dream she had nursed for a long time.

As soon as she landed the aircraft, the lady, @fummzzy, took to Twitter to share her excitement.

The pilot celebrated after landing the private jet. Photo credit: Twitter/@fummzzy and Instagram/@davido.

The lady said she once made an online request by tweeting at Davido, telling him she would like to be his pilot.

In the old tweet, she had said:

"All I want is to be hired as your pilot and fly that jet parked behind you."

Somehow, she got to fly the singer. Although she said the jet she flew did not belong to Davido, this did not take away the joy she felt.

She said:

"It's so funny how, at the beginning of my career, I got dragged badly on Twitter because I tweeted at Davido that I wanted to fly him on his jet. Well, yesterday, I got to fly him though not on his jet. Moral lesson: Life with it's twists and turns sometimes eventually aligns."

See the video below:

Reactions as female pilot celebrates after flying Davido

@seunidowu said:

"Your tweet was cool and admirable, so why was there a controversy?"

@chrisishiguzo commented:

"How time past and God gave you a blessing worth being grateful and thankful for."

@adeshina_ajasa said:

"The universe is kind and will always bring us close to whatsoever WE desire! Thank You for sharing."

@Beracah_ commented:

"Well done, babe!"

