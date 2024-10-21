Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said he has always envied former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon

FCT, Abuja - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has explained why envy former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon.

Obasanjo said he admired Gowon because he was one of the few world leaders celebrated during their lifetime.

He stated this at the four-day International Conference of the African Biblical Leadership Initiative, held in Abuja on Monday, October 21.

As reported by the Punch, Obasanjo compared 90-year-old Gowon to the late British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

He described Churchill as an unsung hero as he was not celebrated in his lifetime until after his death.

While speaking at the opening ceremony, Obasanjo said:

“Only a few leaders are appreciated in their lifetime. General (Gowon), I envy you because you are appreciated while still alive. That, too, is the grace of God in your life. You are like Winston Churchill. He fought in the night, on the sea, and for the British Empire. In the end, he was unrecognised, called a warmonger, and even voted out of Parliament. Yet, before he died, he was named ‘Man of the Century’ and appreciated.”

Obi: 'Why I congratulated Gowon at 90’

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former Anambra governor and presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, came under heavy criticism over his birthday message to Gowon.

Gowon is a former head of state who led the government's war efforts during the Nigerian-Biafran war that killed an estimated 500,000 to 3,000,000 people, mostly Igbos.

In a follow-up post, Obi explained to his furious supporters why he honoured the ex-military ruler

