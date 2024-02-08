South Africa Coach Hugo Broos has hailed his team's performance in their African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final loss to Nigeria on Wednesday, February 7

The Belgian tactician rated his team's performance above that of Nigeria, lamenting that it was a big disappointment

Broos said his team created more chances and would have been in the final if those openings had been converted

Following their AFCON semi-final loss to the Super Eagles of Nigeria, South Africa's Coach Hugo Broos has shared his thoughts on the outcome of the match.

Broos felt his side played better and should have been in the final if they had converted the chances they created.

Hugo Broos said it was a big disappointment.

Source: Getty Images

“Football can be hard sometimes, when you see the performance of my team today, and then there is penalties, and then you lose the penalties and you are not in the finals, it’s hard to accept that because we play very good game today.

“I think we were the best team in the first half, we got the best chances, Nigeria didn’t have any chance. Second half they have few chances which resulted in a goal and we changed something tactically, and we could comeback," Kick Off reported him as saying.

Broos on why he is still proud

The Belgian tactician added that the outcome of the game was a big disappointment for them as they felt they did well. He was full of praise for the Bafana Bafana team and shared why he is still proud despite the defeat.

“It’s a big disappointment for everyone, we believe we played a very good game, not just today but throughout the tournament. I’m proud of my players, the disappointment is this but the proudness is that."

CAF Online reports that South Africa will face DR Congo in a third-place playoff on Saturday, February 10.

