Temitope Olayinka Ajagunna became a viral sensation for giving a detailed prediction of how Nigeria versus Angola's quarter-final match would pan out

The elderly man had correctly predicted numerous games in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament

In a Facebook post, he reiterated his January 14 stance on the country that would emerge the victor of AFCON

A Nigerian man, Temitope Olayinka Ajagunna, has reiterated his prediction of the country that would win the AFCON 2023 tournament.

This comes days after his detailed prediction of the Nigeria versus Angola game came to pass.

He named the country to win the ongoing AFCON. Photo Credit: Anadolu, Facebook/Temitope Olayinka Ajagunna

Source: Getty Images

On January 14, Temitope shared an AI-generated picture of the Super Eagles lifting the trophy and stated that they would win the tournament for the fourth time. In his words:

"You will come back here in 30 days to say "THE ORACLE TOLD YOU FIRST" . This is Nigeria's 4th Afcon title...no shaking..."

Temitope insists Nigeria will win AFCON

Still standing on his earlier prediction, Temitope reshared his January 14 post with the write-up:

"Slowly but surely we are approaching the climax the Oracle predicted on the 14th of January..."

Nigeria will face Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Wednesday, February 7 in one of the semi-final matches.

Temitope Olayinka Ajagunna's prediction sparked reactions

Enahorho Enahorho said:

"Bros with our clueless coach we ain't going anywhere..and the boys ain't committed..Bros we can't beat Equatorial Guinea. Please who can we beat? The team lacks cohesion..the coaching crew is clueless..we are in Afcon to cruise..let's enjoy the cruise."

Matthew Okoliko said:

"If it were the former Oracle, I would have believed. But since the present oracle started consuming adulterated ogogoro, there has been too much confusion."

Enaye Sisami Abah said:

"Oracle, dis one na real low current prediction o! Your screen for shrine too dim, check am again when current full."

Iretidola Akinrowo Ojekhoa said:

"Are you sure? My daughter has been saying our team is not exactly our best due to some circumstances ."

Yomi Okusanya Scott said:

"I love your optimism .....I guess the oracle has spoken.....up shooting.

"If I may ask, what is this optimism based on beside you being Nigerian? "

Remi Salami said:

"With Passero or whatever he's called as our coach!!! Ain't happening."

White man predicts AFCON semi-finals scorelines

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a white man had released the actual scorelines for the two AFCON semi-final games.

In a TikTok video, @callum_wm said the match between Nigeria and South Africa on Wednesday, February 7, would end in a one-nil scoreline in favour of the Super Eagles.

@callum_wm added that Fulham midfielder Alexander Chuka Iwobi would be the only scorer in the match. In the second game involving Ivory Coast and DR Congo, @callum_wm said it would end with two goals in favour of the Central African nation.

