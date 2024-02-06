The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to play against South Africa in the semi-final match of the ongoing AFCON

The financial incentive intensifies the stakes for the Nigerian squad, adding to the excitement of the tournament

A breakdown of what the team is set to receive for winning the football match against South Africa has been provided

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and the Economy.

The highly anticipated African Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash between Nigeria's Super Eagles and South Africa's Bafana Bafana brings national pride and financial rewards.

The Confederal of African Football (CAF) has announced that the Super Eagles will be entitled to a guaranteed sum of $4 million (over N5 billion) if they book a place in the finals.

Super Eagles eye glory against South Africa. Photo credit: spxChrome

Source: Facebook

The amount could rise to as high as $7 million(N8.75 billion) should the Super Eagles win the 2024 competition.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

As one of the last four teams standing in the competition, alongside South Africa, their semi-final opponents, DR Congo, and hosts Ivory Coast, the Eagles have already secured a substantial N3.5 billion ($2.5 million).

CAF AFCON financial reward breakdown

According to a statement published on the CAF website, the winners of the 2024 tournament will receive $7 million, while the runners-up will get $4 million.

The two semi-finalists will also receive $2.5 million each, with each quarter-finalist taking home $1.3 million.

The financial rewards for the 2024 tournament are as follows:

Winner: $7 million

Runners-up: $4 million

Semi-finalists (each): $2.5 million

Quarter-finalists (each): $1.3 million

Man predicts winner between Nigeria, South Africa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man who has made seven accurate predictions about the ongoing AFCON shared another one about the outcome of Nigeria's game against South Africa.

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh noted that the game might take an extra 30 minutes, but there won't be penalties.

He, however, said Super Eagle's striker, Victor Osimhen, would score a goal against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Source: Legit.ng