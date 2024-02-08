Bafana Bafana coach, Hugo Broos, said South Africa deserves to be in the final of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023

Broos said his team, Bafana Bafana, created the best chances and it was hard to accept the defeat to the Super Eagles

The Belgian tactician said he was proud of his team because they played good games throughout the competition.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Côte d'Ivoire - Bafana Bafana coach, Hugo Broos, has said it’s hard to accept the defeat to the Super Eagles of Nigeria because his team played a very good game in the semi-final match.

As reported by CAF Online, Broos said South Africa played much better than Nigeria and deserved to be in the AFCON 2023 final.

AFCON 2023: South Africa's Coach says his team created the best chances Photo Credit: Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA

Source: UGC

He stated this after to the Super Eagles on penalties at the semi-final of the ongoing CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Broos said they were all disappointed because the team played very good games throughout the tournament. He added that he is proud of his players.

The Belgian tactician said:

“I think we were the best team in the first half, we got the best chances, Nigeria didn’t have any chance. Second half they had few chances which resulted in a goal and we changed something tactically, and we could come back.”

He added:

“We created more chances which means if we had scored, we would have been in the final and not Nigeria.

“Football can be hard sometimes, when you see the performance of my team today, and then there is penalties, and then you lose the penalties and you are not in the finals, it’s hard to accept that because we play very good game today.

"We created more chances which means if we had scored, we would have been in the final and not Nigeria.

The Belgian tactician hailed his team for what has been a great tournament for them.

“It’s a big disappointment for everyone, we believe we played a very good game, not just today but throughout the tournament. I’m proud of my players, the disappointment is this but the proudness is that,” he concluded.

One Nigerian player South Africa needs to stop

Legit.ng earlier reported that Broos disclosed the name of the player who he believed could be the game-changer for the Super Eagles against the Bafana Bafana.

In a press conference before the crucial semi-final match, he identified Ademola Lookman as the main danger that his team had to watch out for and stop from scoring.

Lookman had been in fine form throughout the tournament, netting three goals in four games, including the vital one that gave Nigeria a narrow 1-0 win over the Palancas Negras of Angola and secured their place in the last four of the competition.

Source: Legit.ng