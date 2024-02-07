Global site navigation

BREAKING: Nigeria to Play Ivory Coast in AFCON 2023 Final
Football

BREAKING: Nigeria to Play Ivory Coast in AFCON 2023 Final

by  Ridwan Adeola

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play the Elephants of Côte d’Ivoire in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

The AFCON 2023 crucial fixture was confirmed after Côte d’Ivoire defeated DR Congo in the second semifinal match on Wednesday night, February 7.

Nigeria vs South Africa/nigeria vs south africa afcon/south africa vs nigeria/nigeria south africa match
Nigeria had met Ivory Coast in the AFCON 2023 group stage. Photo credits: @NGSuperEagles, @BafanaBafana
Source: Twitter

While Nigeria dispatched South Africa through penalties, hosts Ivory Coast beat Congo one nil.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng

