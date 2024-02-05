A prophet has shared a controversial prophecy on social media claiming that Ivory Coast will win against Nigeria

In a video, he reiterated that although Nigerian players were doing well, they would not win the AFCON 2023 trophy

The prophet went ahead to claim that good things will only begin to happen in the country after a proper cleansing is done

A prophet has shared the revelation he allegedly received from God about the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In the video shared on Facebook by Ohalete Wisdom, the prophet insisted that he doesn't see Nigeria winning the trophy.

Prophet says Ivory Coast will win

He claimed that he saw Ivory Coast winning instead of Nigeria in his vision.

According to the prophet, the Super Eagles were not losing because they were terrible at playing but because of the country's state.

He added that Nigeria needs cleansing and deliverance and advised his viewers to pray fervently for the country.

In his words:

“If you are hearing the sound of my voice, tell God to have mercy on Nigeria. Things are not working well in that country, good things are not going to be happening in that country. So you have to pray first before Nigeria will be succeeding in whatever they are doing.”

Reactions trail man's prophecy on AFCON games

The comments section was filled with reactions from netizens who thought differently about the man of God's prophecy.

Chinedu Njoku C said:

“Na the man himself wey need deliverance from the spirit that is showing him whatever he sees. That spirit he joins in the realm is a very bad spirit.”

Onyedika Justice said:

“Exactly oh.”

Prince Chidi Johnpaul Chibuzo said:

“Lol.”

Man correctly predicts 7 rounds of 16 matches

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man became famous after correctly predicting seven rounds of 16 games in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON). The man, Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, said on Facebook that he had told people what would happen, and they never believed him.

In his predictions dropped before the matches were played, Amadu said Guinea would beat Equatorial Guinea and that Senegal would lose on penalties to Ivory Coast, and all he said came to pass. Amadu also said that Mali would beat Burkina Faso and DR. Congo would triumph over Egypt, and these also happened.

His prediction about Nigeria beating Cameroon also came to pass, and the same thing happened in the game between Cape Verde and Mauritania. However, Amadu's prediction about the match between South Africa and Morroco failed as the former trashed the latter with two goals to nothing.

