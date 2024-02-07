The Super Eagles of Nigeria have progressed to the AFCON final stage after defeating South Africa with 5-3 penalty kick

It was a tough match but William Troost-Ekong secured the first goal for Nigeria before the end of the 90 minutes

In reaction to the development, Nigerians celebrated the Eagles' victory and maintained that the over-confidence of the Bafana Bafana players and their goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams, worked against them

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Nigeria has progressed to the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). This is as the Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated the Bafana Bafana of South Africa 4-2 on penalties to qualify for the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Nigeria's goalkeeper and Captain Ekong saved the Super Eagles tonight as they beat South Africa. Photo credit: @drpepple_ @BBCAfrica

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria's defender #5 William Troost-Ekong (2R) scored his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the semi-final football match at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

The match between Nigeria and South Africa went into penalties and the game ended 1-1 on regulation time.

Nigeria 1-1 South Africa (4-2 on penalties).

Nigerians react as Super Eagles qualify for AFCON final after defeating South Africa on penalties

Nigeria's qualification to the finals has got many talking on X. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below:

Bosun Tijani, @bosuntijani, the minister of communications, innovation and digital economy, tweeted:

"Thank you @NGSuperEagles! Resilience is our middle name! 120 minutes of tension but you came through. Congratulations Nigeria!

"PS: Well done @NwabaliBobo. What a keeper! And thank you SeniorMan! @67Kelechi #LetsDoItAgain."

@Omojuwa tweeted:

"At AFCON 1994, Nigeria beat Côte d’Ivoire, we went on to win that tournament.

"At AFCON 2013, Nigeria beat Côte d’Ivoire, we went on to win that tournament.

"This is 2024, Nigeria beat Côte d’Ivoire, we just made the finals! #AFCON2023."

@VenitaAkpofure tweeted:

"When it’s your time, it’s your time❤️ Congratulations Nigeria Well Deserved."

@nasirdaniya tweeted:

"I never knew I love Nigeria this much Thank you #SuperEagles as we match to the Final of #AFCON2023 ."

@DrJohnBishop tweeted:

"NIGERIA IS THROUGH TO THE FINALS OF THE AFCON!!!

"Iheanacho converts the final PK

"Stanley Nwabali is the star of the show

"Nigeria 4 - 2South Africa

"Let’s go super eagles ."

@Ayokiitan1 tweeted:

"This record is recording. Giant of Africa for a reason."

@deltainitive tweeted:

"Tinubu's head is strong and good ️ Tinubu is always on the winning side! Associate with Tinubu ALWAYS."

@TijaneeO tweeted:

"History will repeat itself by God’s grace."

AFCON semi-final: Nigeria vs South Africa in history

Earlier, Legit.ng examined the outcome of past meetings between Nigeria and South Africa.

Since 1992, the two teams have faced each other 14 times, with the Super Eagles emerging victorious in seven encounters against South Africa.

South Africa had two wins within this period, while both countries drew five times.

Wednesday's show will be the fifteenth time, and many pundits have tipped Nigeria to defeat the South African team in the semi-final of the 2023 AFCON.

Source: Legit.ng