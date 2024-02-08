Manager of the Nigerian national men's football team, Jose Peseiro, has said the semi-final match against South Africa was his toughest game so far in the ongoing AFCON 2023

Legit.ng reports that the two sides had their chances in the extra time of the knockout match in Bouake, Côte d’Ivoire

However, goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, stole the show when he stopped two of the South Africans' penalties to give Nigeria a 4-2 win at the end of the encounter

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - Super Eagles of Nigeria head coach, José Peseiro, has praised the 'resilience' of the South African team despite beating them to qualify for the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

It would be recalled that the Super Eagles won 4-2 on penalties after an entertaining 120 minutes of football ended 1-1 at the Stade de la Paix in Ivory Coast on Wednesday night, February 7.

According to Peseiro, his players deserved to be in the finals but had to achieve that the hard way.

The Bafana Bafana came back from a goal down to take the 2023 AFCON game to extra time. Unfortunately, they failed during the lottery of penalties.

Peseiro hailed the South Africans for what he said has been a great tournament for them.

The Portuguese said after the game as quoted by CAF's media:

“The players deserve to be in the finals, it’s a very good victory against a good team.

"I said it earlier that South Africa have the best of organisation because they play together and they created more problems for us. It was very difficult to beat them."

Furthermore, the former Real Madrid assistant manager credited Hugo Broos for organising the squad.

He said:

“I think it was very difficult to beat them. Huge congratulations to Hugo Broos, who put this team together. They played well.”

Peseiro's side to meet Ivory Coast in AFCON 2023 final

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles will play the Elephants of Côte d'Ivoire in the final of the AFCON 2023.

The AFCON 2023 crunch fixture was confirmed after Côte d'Ivoire defeated DR Congo in the second semi-final match on Wednesday night, February 7.

