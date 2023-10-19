A young Nigerian student has tearfully appealed to people for help over his predicament at school

In an emotional video, the young man said he has been starving for weeks and is at the point of death

He went on to shed light on his family and revealed he has no father but only a mum who works as a farmer

It is often said that a closed mouth is a closed destiny and a Nigerian student has tearfully opened up about his sad situation at school.

The Niger Delta University student, @whisky_dennis, cried out in a video that things have been so hard for him since he entered the tertiary institution.

According to @whisky_dennis, he has no family relation to help as his father is deceased and his mother is a farmer.

He added that he has no friends and has been starving for weeks. @whisky_dennis lamented that he is dying. Wording on his TikTok video reads:

"Since I came to this school, things have been so hard for me. Nobody to help me. My dad is late. My mum is a farmer. No family. No friends. I'm dying. I've been starving for weeks. I'm dying."

Many netizens offered to help him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens show him support

Lõvêr girl said:

"It is hard for some people and easy for some we are different so be strong for yourself and your mum okay ♥️ drop aza."

Jennylola95 said:

"Some people no just get sense which wan be me way no go school I no get sense abi? Nobody is the cause of ur misfortune naw."

user1861959487362 said:

"Education is not by force bro if it not working please go home many successful people out there did not even smell education please be strong."

mark said:

"If its seriously that hard so badly for you.

"Eat first before school.

"That money you are spending fir textbooks and school fees bro use am chop..."

simply_maha said:

"The first thing that came to my mind was, but u get data,but I remember av been in same shoes, most times sef, but wait na iPhone u dey us."

favouribeneme8 said:

"I no get sponsor so I no bother go, but I believe say them no Dey big pass school….. I go make am and I go still go school."

