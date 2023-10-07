A bride's father melted hearts as he returned his daughter's bride price and issued the groom a warning

The man warned the groom about the consequences of starving his daughter and not caring for her

Many people who watched the video hailed the bride's father, while others spoke about how their weddings went

During a wedding, a bride's father took only N1k and returned the remaining bride price to the groom.

In a clip seen on TikTok, the bride's father drew closer to the groom and pleaded with him to take good care of his daughter.

The bride's father issued a warning to the groom. Photo Credit: @preciousbee_alaga

Source: TikTok

He warned the groom about the consequences of starving the bride and not caring for her.

The bride's father said he returned the money and expected the groom to add it to whatever resources he would use in caring for his daughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He threatened to come for his daughter should the groom fail in his responsibilities. The bride's father said:

"With a warning, please take care of our daughter. Don't starve her. We are giving you this money to add to whatever you have to make sure she never goes hungry. Because if you do that, we will come and collect her back.

"Because we love her so well."

The clip shared by @preciousbee_alaga generated mixed reactions online.

Watch the video below:

People comment on the bride's father's action

Dubem said:

"Make my father in-law no try talk to me like this, cos me way wan come marry am i be fool make I no plan myself. Which one be with a warning."

user2610750564128 said:

"Same in Yoruba land. We return it and tell the man that we are not selling our daughter. However, he should take care of her."

Peter Paul said:

"Suddenly now nah so everybody papa Dey do, who con be those ones wey Dey collect millions papa?"

Canadian_emmanuel said:

"This is just a display. They have collected items worth millions . Are you playing?"

Greg Jessica said:

"This is actually a culture amongst the Bendel people (Edo&Delta). It’s not just about the man in the video."

Merry py said:

"This can never be an Igbo wedding them go even collect your kidney."

HAIRBYVICK said:

"People saying this can never be Igbo, this is actually how it’s been done in Igbo they will take nothing less then 1k and return the rest."

Bride tells groom to transfer her bride price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride had funnily told the groom to transfer her bride price to her OPay account.

The hilarious incident happened during the couple's marriage introduction, according to a video the groom shared on TikTok.

The bride did not back down despite her groom's resistance and went as far as threatening to report him to her dad.

According to the bride, her father was in support of him making the transfer. She reminded him about how she helped him ensure the dowry was reduced to N73k from N100k.

Source: Legit.ng