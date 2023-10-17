A Nigerian man has sent social media users into a frenzy after showcasing his massive dog online

The dog has a mindboggling build that it was almost the same height as the man believed to be its owner

Many people expressed fear, saying they would never visit a compound with such a big domestic animal

A pet lover has caused a commotion on social media after putting his big dog on display.

In a video that has amassed over 783k views on TikTok, the dog could be seen playing around and with two men.

The big dog stood on its hind limbs as it tried to climb one of the men. It was almost the same height as one of the men.

The men were not scared, demonstrating they were familiar with the massive domestic animal. The clip shared by @ace.and.lucy.d, who is based in Ondo state, got many people talking.

Some people said they wouldn't have anything to do with any house with such a dog.

Watch the video below:

People commented on the size of the dog

Gifty said:

"If I enter dis compound mk I bend me wen dey fear puppy na con dos one wen be like lion."

rejoiceikedi said:

"The way I go peacefully run pass that gate Infact I go avoid the street."

Zainab said:

"These dogs are so cute when they are small ehnnn I dunno why they get so big so fast."

I_am_ãwëlë said:

"How dog go tall pass me."

_Big Shashy said:

"Even if this dog Dey chain I no go enter that compound walahi."

Ugly Mf said:

''If I enter this compound make i know wetin cause am."

Investor pounds said:

"I hope this one nor they play like my own this breed they always lazy and mumu."

Timothy Manya said:

"My neighbor has two of these dogs, dem just big na only play Dey their head."

