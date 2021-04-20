A Nigerian youth has brought a new vibe to the occupation of farming

The man identified as Samuel Ogbole cultivates his crops in the air

Social media users expressed surprise as photos of his bountiful harvest from the farming technique emerged

In recent times, there seems to be an unorganized shift among Nigerian youths towards the occupation of farming. Samuel Ogbole engages in the cultivation business with an uncommon technique.

The young farmer, according to @NigeriaStories does his own farming in the air as against the norm of cultivating it on the earth's soil.

Samuel Ogbole cultivates crops in the air Photo Credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Showcasing some of his crop produce along with his picture, @NigeriaStories siad he uses a method called aeroponics.

Their tweet reads:

"Meet Samson Ogbole the Nigerian farmer who grows crops in the air!!

"He is doing this using Aeroponics a process of growing plants in the air without the use of soil."

Aeroponics involves the growing of plants without either soil or hydroponics but in a mist-laden atmosphere.

Nigerians took to the comment section to appreciate the young man's innovative way of farming.

@ohluhjehrey said:

"Soil for agriculture is not the problem in Nigeria. The innovation can be good for Lagos though. Bravo."

@ObinnaChukwukad commented:

"Southern Nigeria needs this initiative to grow crops.

"This will help in crashing the price and avoiding future food blockades from the North."

@TundeUnusual wrote:

"Highly commendable! But without soil? Wetin he pack full those plastic water collectors?"

@ebu_bekee reacted:

"It's as healthy as normal agriculture but 50 times as cost efficient."

@Mai_bulala remarked:

"It's called dry land agriculture. Visited such side yesterday at BUK."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported about a Nigerian graduate who is a full-time farmer.

Ndifreke Gospel, who hails from Akwa Ibom state, read insurance and acturial science at Imo State University said he is very passionate about the crop cultivation occupation.

But even at that, one wonders why he didn't pursue a career in insurance or something else. In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Gospel said his desire to contribute his quota to the nation's food produce informed his decision to take up farming.

