An ex-corper has opened up about his short affair with a married Nigerian woman who was in her 40s

During his NYSC, the woman approached him herself and wanted them to date to which he consented

He expected to be taken care of by his older date due to stories he heard but got a huge surprise waiting for him

A Nigerian man who dated a married woman during his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has narrated how it panned out.

The ex-corper, @iamridman, explained on X that the woman in her 40s requested that they date and he agreed.

His expectations were cut short

@iamridman said he had read stories of how some boys got taken care of by older women and thought his relationship would turn out that way.

He added that he hoped to get a job after his NYSC and thought she was a lifeline.

"I've heard stories of how some boys get taken care of by older women so I was all in, besides | needed some connection to get a job asap after NYSC."

To his disappointment, she turned him into an intimacy slave and only gave him milk when he asked for money. He decided to end the relationship. In his words:

" I blocked her everywhere 4 months later. She was a b@d market."

People comment on the ex-corper story

@Cruisecatcher10 said:

"I remember one of my guys those days thought he hit jackpot, after screwing back to back, sugar mummy begin bill my man.. there was no sugar for him anywhere."

@GreenClinton_ said:

"On better occasions the best thing to do is to ask "the nature of the relationship" before going further into anything, so you will know what to expect, cuz not all older women are like that tho."

@Ourroad2destiny said:

"I had a similar experience back in Jozi 2011 hit it once and told her she had to reconcile with the hubby but that once was all she kept thinking about wanted to help me aquire a work permit n all I learnt a lot about reality my only regret was what it took out of my destiny @ 25."

@sheriff963 said:

"So you successfully slet with a married woman and you are happy about it and even writing a novel while in Edo culture you would have know your fate that you will kpai soon.

"You must be very lucky, we from Edo state are not that successful in that adventure.

"Lucky you."

@Landlordoflagos said:

"Na una two dey dey benefit from each other na, you come drink malt on top. You be dey enjoy oo."

@Ennymoney85 said:

"Mine wasn't stingy back then ..she even bought me a phone and paid part of My school fee in higher institution. We had so much fun and did it almost everywhere u can imagine."

