A young Nigerian man who's studying engineering in school has shared his frustration on social media

In a trending video on TikTok, he shared a video showing the slides and formulas he had to learn and memorise

Social media users have reacted massively to the video, especially Engineering students who could relate to his situation

An Engineering student has stirred massive reactions online after sharing the challenges he was facing in school.

The TikTok user identified as @scott.x__x, a student at the University of Ilorin posted a video of his notebook showing the formulas he had to prove.

Nigerian Engineering student displays his notebook Photo credit: @scott.x/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The video showed him proving four formulas and stating that he still had about six more formulas to prove, making it a total of ten.

He went ahead to ask for help from netizens on how to cope with the tough course.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In his words:

“This is one, two, three, four formulas, I still have six more formulas to prove, that is ten. Ten formulas to prove, Wetin happen. Shey I dey do this engineering, Abi this engineering dey do me. Send help!”

Reactions as Engineering student cries out for help

The video has gone viral on TikTok with many users praising his intelligence and hard work.

Others noted that they understood his pain and advised him to persevere.

@BamBam commented:

“Shebi u even fit prove formulas sef.”

@Destinedkid said:

“Guy no allow school kill you oh.”

@pes reacted:

“Omo bro, I don tire.”

@Old woman reacted:

“Na power electronics be this nah and u dey unilorin. How?”

@henzy said:

“You don enter be say u don enter.”

Watch the video below:

Man posts Standard 6 exam written years ago

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an English examination written in the Western Region of Nigeria in 1953 has surfaced on Twitter. A Nigerian man, @OtunMuri, posted the examination paper, which has received a lot of attention.

The examination was written by standard six pupils who were about to graduate from what is today known as primary school. It was the primary school leaving certificate examination.

As seen on Twitter, the first question in the paper required the pupils to write a letter to a friend in another town. The second question asked the pupils to write a formal letter applying for an advertised position. Another interesting question asked the pupils to write a story about a marriage ceremony, the school sports or an interesting journey. Posting the questions, Otun joked that some degree holders of today might not be able to answer the questions.

Source: Legit.ng