A man has introduced a special pen that aids students in cheating well during examinations undetected

In a trending video, he demonstrated how the pen can be used, quite to the admiration of internet users

For the many persons who showed interest in getting the 'invisible' pen, the man explained how to order it

To aid people cheat in exams without being caught, a man has displayed a special pen he called the UV light magic pen.

Dubbed invisible pen, the man, @magicp3n, wrote with it on his palm and around his hand in a demonstration exercise.

He said school just got easier with his invisible pen. Photo Credit: @magicp3n

Source: TikTok

He showed his palm and hand which looked like they were not written on. Then with the pen's light, he was able to view all he wrote on his palm and hand.

According to him, school just got ten times better with the 'invisible' pen. Many people were blown away by its abilities and wanted to buy it. Responding to a Nigerian who showed interest, he said:

"Of course! We offer international shipping."

He also released a link through which people could place orders for the pen.

Watch the video below:

People showed interest in getting the pen

devinnspikes said:

"Where can I get this pen? I love what am seeing."

Lucky said:

"If could come in Haïti to sell these products he would make a lot of money."

spookey911 said:

"How can I get this?''

YoJustin said:

"How didnt he get tickled when he wrote the stuff from his inside hand."

nurse samira said:

"I need this for my statistics, research nd medicine unit."

fsx_nigeria said:

"It is better to cheat and pass rhan come back for extra year."

The truth said:

"Invigilators will see that light so fast you won't have time to copy down your answers."

salmansamateh said:

"I gotta ask my brother for this with this I will never fail exam and the worst subject of all time mathematics."

Mum caught using her baby to cheat in exam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman was caught cheating in an exam hall with her baby.

In a video, a man, believed to be an invigilator, called her out after noticing something was fishy about her.

"...You are doing malpractice in this class. I want to prove to the whole world that you are doing malpractice,'' the man blew hot as he made to search the lady while videoing her.

Still with her baby, the woman denied any wrongdoing, but the man insisted she was cheating

Source: Legit.ng