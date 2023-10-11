A young Nigerian man, Olorun Feranmi, took to Facebook to announce his wonderful 2023 NECO results to people

Feranmi had A1 in three core subjects, including biology and English language, with B3 in others like civic education

Young Nigerians were in his comment section congratulating him for finally having a good result after failing exams three times

A young Nigerian man who sat for the National Examinations Council (NECO) 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) has gone online to share his results.

The brilliant student, identified as Olorun Feranmi, said he failed O'level exams thrice within a year until God did it for him.

He had A1 in English language. Photos on the left and far right do not represent the actual person in this report. Getty Images/Jasmin Merdan, Facebook/Olorun Feranmi, Guardian

Source: Getty Images

Excellent NECO result

In a Facebook post, he revealed that before his colourful NECO result with three A1's came, he had scored 282 in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam earlier.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Feranmi had a B3 in mathematics, marketing, and civic education. His distinctions were in English language, biology, and chemistry.

The young man wanted to study medicine at the university and hoped that he would get admission to pursue his ambition.

At the time of writing this report, a message sent to Feranmi about his result was yet to get a response.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Cate Chado said:

"That's awesome! Congratulations!"

Adeyemi Ola Jumoke said:

"Congratulations."

Kelechi Ukegbu said:

"Congratulations, it can only be God."

Godwin Olowu said:

"That's awesome! Congratulations!"

Ben Emmyoung-Limit Breaker said:

"Amen. Truly it can only be God."

15-year-old gets 9 A1 in WAEC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a 15-year-old Nigerian, Nnamdi Ugochukwu Obiadigwo, from Anambra, passed his 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) with flying colours.

The boy got A1 in all nine subjects, including further mathematics, English language, and mathematics. The young student has won several awards to show he has always been a brilliant boy.

Orphan passes his WAEC

In similar news, a young Nigerian man known as Jibola on Twitter went online on Monday, August 8, to narrate how an orphan performed so well in his 2022 WAEC exam.

The man said he had promised to sponsor the boy's university education before sending him the amazing result. Many people thanked the helper for changing the boy's life.

Source: Legit.ng