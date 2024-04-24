A young lady recently shared her personal experience online, detailing the sense of relief and joy she felt after completing her UTME examination, which quickly resonated with many.

She expressed her delight through a video where she was seen enjoying food and drinks with a smile, symbolizing the end of her exam period

Additionally, she conveyed the tranquility she now experiences in her sleep, indicating a significant reduction in stress

The young lady was excited after her exam. Photo credit: @dance_sarah

Source: TikTok

Furthermore, she illustrated the peace that enveloped her slumber post-examination, a testament to the relief of having completed the crucial exam, as shown by @_dancesarah.

Lhe2 said:

“If you're writing on Tuesday gather here.”

Barong wrote:

“Praying we all do great and get the scores we desire ( you guys should reply amen).”

MiCe commented:

"Peace of mind until results come out.”

Eiñäå:

“God abeg , us writing on Monday can't relate frrrr.”

Seyi:

“Proceeds to Sleep then think about your result.”

Kingvampa:

“No go dey pray for admission.”

Tolu:

“Same here love , what subjects did you write.”

Ugonna:

“God abeg oo my own na Tuesday.”

Source: Legit.ng