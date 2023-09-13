A Nigerian girl was described as a scholar with an "electric" brain after solving 17 mathematical problems in 60 seconds

This incredible feat was recorded and witnessed by thousands of Nigerians during the Cowbellpedia TV Quiz show

In a new update, the smart young lady revealed that she's currently studying medicine at a Nigerian University

A brilliant young girl, Oluwatunmise Idowu, has been hailed for her exceptional mathematical skills.

Oluwatunmise participated in the Cowbellpedia TV Quiz Show where she astounded everyone by correctly solving 17 mathematical problems in just 60 seconds.

She was praised massively online and during the celebration, she was a scholar with an "electric" brain.

A record-breaking performance

Oluwatunmise Idowu's performance on the Cowbellpedia TV Quiz Show set a new record.

Her ability to solve complex math problems within a minute showcased her extraordinary skills and dedication.

She broke barriers by answering 17 problems correctly, establishing herself as a math prodigy.

Oluwatunmise is currently studying medicine

Speaking on her life after achieving such a great feat in 2016, Oluwatunmise said she's now studying medicine at the Medicine and Surgery at Obafemi Awolowo University.

"Thank you, I am studying Medicine at Obafemi Awolowo University", she said.

Netizens react with admiration

Netizens couldn't contain their admiration for Oluwatunmise Idowu's incredible achievement.

@Aveiro_dun commented:

“My secondary school junior. I also contributed to her success.”

@adekunmisiaa said:

“She's currently studying Medicine and Surgery at Obafemi Awolowo University.”

@Aywizzy14 said:

“How much cowbellpedia give her abeg.”

@Rufy112 commented:

“Nigerians be giving birth to geniuses yet bad leaders won't let their light shine easily. Congrats darling. Proud of you, let your light continue to shine against all obstacles that come your way.”

@theotherayo said:

“And then there's me, who still don't understand how you add 2+a+b.”

@popestano26 said:

“Beauty with Brian.”

@Amina Eke22 reacted:

“The original star girl.”

@tobi commented:

“Omo! I could remember this girl set for scholars that time.”

@EPiloot said:

“Brain and beauty, keep it up gal.”

