A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member was restless after placing bets with his allawee of N33k

A hilarious video showed his dramatic reaction as he monitored one of the football matches on his bet

Mixed reactions have trailed the viral video, with many bettors sharing their bitter and near-success experiences

A video showing a corper's behaviour while monitoring a football match he staked on has stirred mixed reactions.

A friend of the corps member, @thatkindguy1, recorded him and shared the clip on TikTok in mockery.

The corper played bet with his allawee. Photo Credit: @thatkindguy1

Source: TikTok

Restless, the young man remained on his knees and placed his hands on his head as he watched the football match.

His friend, who sat in the background, laughed him to scorn. It appeared his game eventually went bad as he screamed after a penalty kick and stormed out of the scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He would be videoed later on expressing his intent to place another bet.

Watch the video below:

People comment on the corper's action

luckybasseyLb said:

"Game wey I carry straight win na u say make he score before.. well another game cut am."

arnoldryan416 said:

"Betting nor be for children.

"Yesterday na mancity vs Leipzig cut my ticket. just over 3.5 booking. them don get 3 yellow card just one more card."

Asaba said:

"You loose deposit and play again and again and again and again and again and again."

Digitzofficial said:

"If only I rebet I got chop cos na only this game cut my ticket."

Okeh Chibuike said:

"Mr Sporty Man please refund my money its my school fees money."

Zojie said:

"Dortmund vs Milan and then Porto vs Barca do me strong thing yesterday. Ordinary over 1.5, dem plan me."

Olaide said:

"Funny thing is, my friend was praying for him to miss the penalty. He staked on anybody win ! We go beg God tire."

Corper buys phones for parents with her allawee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a corper had used her allawee to gift her parents phones.

The lady named Ray, who recently completed her one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme, expressed immense gratitude to her parents.

Ray took the smartphones to her village, intending to surprise her parents with the thoughtful presents. However, she discovered that her mother was not present upon her arrival. Undeterred, she presented her father with his new phone and a bundle of cash as a token of appreciation.

Source: Legit.ng