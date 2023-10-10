The National Examination Council (NECO) on Tuesday, October 10, released the results of the Senior Secondary School Examination (SSCE)

NECO conducted the examination between July and August 2023 which comprised 616,398 males and 580,587 females

Following the development, a candidate took to her social media handle to demand a reassessment from the examination body

Minna, Niger state - A social media user, @baddieluvrr (Hannah), has asked the National Examinations Council (NECO) to remark her papers following the release of the 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results on Tuesday, October 10.

The unhappy NECO candidate said her subjects were "not marked fairly".

'I deserve better', says NECO candidate

She, therefore, asked the examination body to re-assess her papers.

She wrote on her X (formerly Twitter) handle:

“How can I reply for remarking? How can I get a credit in all other subjects apart from Physics? I know how hard I worked and I know what I wrote.

"I checked the question booklet we were given and I can beat my chest that the lowest I would get in a sane environment is nothing less than a C4.

“This is very unfair and cruel. Even the rest of my subjects were not marked fairly. I'm supposed to get a C4 and above."

Legit.ng noted that the aggrieved candidate sat for nine subjects, and scored seven credits, 1 good, and a pass.

NECO: States with best and worst performances

Earlier, Legit.ng spotlighted the Nigerian states' best and worst performances in the 2023 NECO.

While disclosing the release of the 2023 SSCE results, Professor Dantani Wushishi, the NECO registrar, announced that Abia state had the highest number of candidates with five credits or above, including mathematics and English, at 85.53%. Adamawa came in second with 51.5%, while Kebbi state had the lowest performance at 0.310%.

NECO releases June/July 2023 SSCE results

In an earlier report, Legit.ng reported that NECO finally released the results of the 2023 internal SSCE.

93 schools were involved in mass cheating while 52 Supervisors were recommended for blacklisting due to poor supervision, aiding, and abetting during the examinations — according to NECO.

Anxiety over NECO results

Legit.ng also reported that anxiety overwhelmed students and parents following the non-release of the June/July 2023 SSCE conducted by NECO.

The tension was because many SS3 students wrote the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with awaiting results.

Also, some of the students sat for the May/June 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and did not make five credits had all their hopes on NECO.

Source: Legit.ng