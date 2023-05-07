A young Nigerian man who checked his UTME result got many laughing at the way he was tensed

The man's friends screamed as his results came on display, showing that he did not have up to 50 in any subject

With a total score of 158, many people said he is better settling for a polytechnic education in Nigeria

A short TikTok video shared by @chancemix_1 has captured the moment a young man tried to UTME check his result in the presence of his mates by using his phone.

The first time the man tried, the system could not process it on time. His mates told him to try it again. With bated breath, the man input the command for a JAMB result request and waited.

People advised him to settle for a polytechnic education. Photo source: @chancemix_1

Source: TikTok

Man checked 2023 JAMB result

Seconds after, the result popped up, and the man's hand shook. A glimpse of the result page showed he had an aggregate score of 158.

He had 38 in English language, 34 in economics, 45 in government and 41 in mathematics. Many people in the video's comment section said he would be able to get into a polytechnic.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 3,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bea_kisha said:

"We plenty poly all the way. Nah poly cut off mark we get, we no kill person."

WF Jerry Dc said:

"Who else paused the video to see it correctly."

Tori said:

"158....ogitech dey wait you."

vybe wrl9 said:

"Abeg victor dey sabi book no be your own type."

Kelechi Mbama said:

"No subject wey him get half."

Fortune Aluyi said:

"Go learn work rest for school matter."

draco said:

"I no fit use this score buy Fanta."

Michaelson said:

"Na only farmer sea u fit use this one study."

Young Nigerians excelled in their WAEC and UTME results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian girl, Ogunjobi Moyinoluwa Adekemi, had amazing results in both her WAEC and UTME results in 2022.

In an exclusive mail sent to Legit.ng by Taiwo Ogunjobi, Moyinoluwa had A1 in eight papers, with one B.

In similar news, a young Nigerian girl, Chiemela Stephanie Madu, for her outstanding performance in her examinations.

Writing on her Facebook wall, a lady identified as Mhiz Olamma said Stephanie made their entire family proud after having straight distinctions in her WAEC exams.

Source: Legit.ng