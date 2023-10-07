A young Nigerian mortician has caused a commotion on social media owing to how he publicised his occupation

Sharing pictures taken with embalmed bodies in coffins, he announced his mortician work to his Facebook friends

Many people expressed shock at his boldness, with some criticising him for sharing pictures of deceased people in coffins

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Saint Cosmos, a Nigerian mortician, has stunned people after showing off his mortuary work on Facebook.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, October 3, Cosmos shared pictures of embalmed bodies in coffins and captioned it, "See my handwork."

Saint Cosmos works as a mortician. Photo Credit: Saint Cosmos

Source: Facebook

A look at his Facebook profile showed he identified himself as the chief mortician of Royal Cross Methodist Hospital located at Ugwueke, Bende Local Government, Abia State.

Cosmos's Facebook post gained huge traction as many people expressed surprise that he could share such on the social media platform.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In one of the pictures shared, Cosmos wore white gloves as he tended to a corpse in a half-opened casket.

Saint Cosmos's post stirred mixed reactions

Obinna Ejiamatu Nwaokoli said:

"If this my brother is not doing this job...

''Who will take care of our de.ad bodies if we d.ie ..???

"My brother thank you so much for making sure we can still look good even in death.

"God bless your hustle.

"Stay safe my hero..."

Ofonmbuk Dickson Ekpenyong said:

"This kind hustle sef. Well if na obodo Oyibo I fit zero my mind run am because them go pay me well."

Moti Va Tor said:

"U still get mind tag people on top Omo you dey mean oooo."

Chigozie Gertrude said:

"I wonder what this guy's prayer point will be every morning . May God send you clients. Every person go kpai someday."

Kelly Fwesh said:

"You are popular now, y not create a Facebook page and start content like discussions on your your experiences in mortuary... So many people want to learn how the dead behave after death

"Bro create this page now you are still trending."

Mazị Ikém Adichie said:

"You don't have to post corpses on social media in order to market yourself oga. Respect the dead and respect people's sanity.

"Doctors don't post their patients in order to market themselves."

Female mortician shares video at work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female mortician had shared a video of what her workplace looks like.

In a TikTok clip, the lady could be seen in a white overall and gloves as well as a nose mask. She added that there are no special beds for the ruling class. In her words:

"If your money can't bribe death, just stay humble.

"And before you tell someone you are not my class, go ask a mortuary attendant if there are any special beds for the ruling class.

"Respect humanity. Be humble."

Source: Legit.ng