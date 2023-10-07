An indigene of Abia state is set to toe the line of polygamy as he looks to marry two women on the same day

His wedding invitation showed two traditional weddings will be held on the same day in different compounds

Mixed reactions trailed the photo of the polygamous couple and their wedding invitation seen online

An Abia man, identified as Prince Okebulu Ndukwo Nkobi, is set to marry two women, Nnenna Okeke and Aluba Itum Kalu, on the same day.

A Facebook user, MC Clockwise, shared their wedding invitation on Friday, October 6, 2023, and sparked reactions.

Prince Okebulu Ndukwo Nkobi is set to marry two women on the same day. Photo Credit: MC Clockwise

Source: Facebook

According to the wedding invitation, the polygamous couple would tie the knot on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

The IV also showed that two traditional weddings would be held in different compounds on the same day.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A photo of the couple and their IV got many people talking.

People react to the forthcoming Abia polygamous wedding

Okafor Mang said:

"Onwa mu ife abukwani nmeri wo! I thought this was all cruise? LMAO. Traditional marriage same day, different compounds?? The third Abiriba man to achieve this feat. Em for put am for December make we come celebrate with am. Oke ndi ikom!!!

"Soon this will be the order of the day in Abiriba."

Idongesit Udoh said:

"I sincerely appreciate and congratulate the two ladies for their understanding. May God bless their union."

Nnenna Blessing said:

"Is it that husband is scarce in Abiriba that will make a young lady to accept this? Well to my understanding only the women that don't know their worth will accept this. I don't like the idea of marrying two wives on the same day."

Mazi Diamond Kalu said:

"I like the idea it will reduce the rate of single ladies in our community. How wish every man would continue doing this. So that our ladies will still waste in their father and mother HouseRosemary Uka.

"This is the third person doing this. But come to think of it are they ladies happy doing this or is it that they don't have a choice? Maybe it will become a tradition in the future."

Man marries two women same day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had married two women on the same day.

The first wedding Fatiha was held at Kado Bmiko Juma'at Mosque, beside Kado Bmiko Primary School, 1st Avenue Gwarinpa, at 10:00 am, while the second took place at Garki Village Central Mosque, Garki II Abuja at 1:30 pm.

Speaking on why he resolved to use a single stone to kill two birds at a time, Adamu, who is reportedly in the real estate business, said it was his childhood dream to marry two women on the same day.

Source: Legit.ng