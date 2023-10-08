Comedian AY's wife, Mabel Makun, has seemingly responded to those dragging her husband over his joke about Davido

Mabel shared a post about the rise in the rate of young people disrespecting their elders, which she termed scary

Her post, however, sparked massive reactions from netizens who dragged her as others told her to warn AY

The drama surrounding Davido and Amadu Pinnick seems to have escalated beyond the music star's absence at a show in Warri.

Legit.ng recall reporting that AY Comedian, who was present at the Warri show, made a sensitive joke about Davido's manhood, which didn't go down well with many.

AY Comedian's wife says it is scary how the youths no longer respect their elders. Credit: @davido @realmabelmakun

Source: Instagram

Mabel Makun, AY's wife, has seemingly defended him against criticism for taking a swipe at singer, Davido.

The comedian's wife took to her Instagram page to share a post about young people disrespecting their elders, which she described as scary. She urged them to do better.

“The way young people disrespect elders nowadays is really becoming scary. We can do better," the post read:

See her post below:

Netizens drag AY's wife Mabel Makun

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed Mabel Makun's post, see them below:

eveiyke:

"Madam, even mumu get old. Every Nigeria know say amaju na tiff normally, if elders no respect demselves, dem go collect wotowoto, you better tell your lovely husband to apologise to davido for calling him small preek, davido is coming for him."

sallyhair_ng:

"Respect is reciprocal, you can’t say because you are older and disrespect the younger ones."

lauranorue:

"I think respect is earned! If you don’t put yourself in the place for insult, nobody will insult you. But most elderly people be using age to manipulate the young ones."

mercyaminu12345q:

"Tell your husband to rest frist nothing funny about him."

browniwales:

"Tell your boring husband not to mention Davido name in his dead career again.".

lulu.beke1:

"Davido na person husband and person father, why you his weakness against him ? Respect is Reciprocal."

What Davido said about $94k paid to attend Warri show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido accused Amaju Pinnick of stealing footballers' money.

The DMW label boss also vowed not to refund $94k paid to him to attend a show in Warri.

Davido said he would double the amount and donate it to a football charity instead.

