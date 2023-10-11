Nigerian actor Yul Edochie was pushed to give out some nuggets after he saw a post made by Afropop singer Timi Dakolo

The singer indicated that one who is more concerned about others' victories will end up not focusing on what truly matters to them

In reaction, the filmmaker took to his social media account to add to it, saying comparison keeps people unhappy

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie caught the interest of netizens with his observation on comparison and how it possibly affects one's life.

The Nollywood star was moved by a similar post made by singer Timi Dakolo, where he noted that paying attention to people's victories only distracts one from defining what they really want.

Yul Edochie has dished advice on comparison. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The filmmaker took to his social media to buttress what the Afropop musician had said.

According to Yul, comparison will steal one's happiness and make one miserable. He also noted that it was best to stay in one's lane and not bother with what others were doing.

His words:

"Great words from my brother @timidakolo. Comparison will keep you unhappy all your life. Dey your lane. Run your own race. Don't bother what others are doing. Just be doing your own."

See Yul and Timi's posts below:

Yul's post about comparison sparks reactions online

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from his followers below:

immaculataagogo:

"This saying is to yourself I can see. Yul focus and stop comparing or competing with your wife May who God has blessed no man can curse."

niimatullah90:

"Finally you have advised yourself nice one."

mercy_bokeng:

"Isi Mmili Ji-Ofor 1 of Nteje. Blessings our superstar."

thetarturoberts:

"Sometime we see our own failures and act like we doing well. People that post quotes before we shared them are people who actually put in work and they seeing results……"

alexi7rolland:

"Why you did not post his earlier post where he quoted “THERE IS ALWAYS A QUOTE FOR THAT MATCH EVERY STUPIDITY” Keep looking for quotes that match your insane madness. You’ll be alright."

hzastarboy:

"Na you say make we nor dey to advise from social media,yet every 3eke market day u re steadily motigbeting us,If restlessness was a person...Bia Yul rest,enjoy Ur peace with DT your hefty adulteress load."

aadila1014:

"Timi dakolo stood by his wife. He’s not betrayal like you. You’re just restless. Stay far from social media and enjoy your private life wahala with your hefty load."

