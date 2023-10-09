A white lady made her Nigerian boyfriend happy as she flew down from her country to be with him

The lovers hugged themselves to show just how much they had anticipated seeing each other physically

At home, the young man taught the lady how to hand wash clothes like Nigerians in a bucket of water

A Nigerian man was joyful as he welcomed his American lover to Nigeria. He said that was the first time she would visit his country.

He hugged her tight at the airport. The woman was visibly happy to be with him. Their pubic display of affection touched many.

The American woman learnt how to handwash clothes. Photo source: @womenindiaspora

Source: TikTok

Interacial couple goals

In another clip, the man showed the lady helping to wash some clothes. He taught her how to handwash.

The woman followed his cue and tried to learn as fast as possible. Nigerians had mixed reactions towards their relationship. Their videos were shared by @womenindiaspora.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lioness said:

"Look at green card."

diva_brenda said:

"Why saying green card y’all? Someone can no longer love in peace? Jealous people everywhere.. Congratulations to u guys wishing you the best."

psalmazuma said:

"Please help find me one. Even if na dwarf hence she gat money."

user6489463193161 sad:

"Good luck i hope its all real bcs it is for her."

juanitavarnell883 said:

"They say them Nigerian men treat ya right."

Eric Djamen said:

"Green card I am on my way."

tammy Phillips said:

"Congratulations don't let the evil of the haters break what you and your queen have together."

codeinecrawford said:

"oh yes there clothes are always so fresh and clean in my opinion only better than the washer and dryer."

Laura G said:

"Geesh people! Be happy for them! Just because its an international relationship doesnt mean someone looking for green card smh..yall keep doing you."

Another American woman married Nigerian

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman on TikTok, @blessedtamma, who lived in America, made a short video showing the moment she travelled to Nigeria to marry her love.

She filmed herself in an aeroplane moments before it touched down. Seconds into the video, the woman looked happy in her white wedding gown.

Source: Legit.ng