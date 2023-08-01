A Nigerian family has caused a stir on social media after organising a lavish burial ceremony for their late mother

In a video, the body of the late woman was placed in an expensive white coffin which spun on a moving carrier

While some netizens found the burial ceremony necessary, others had different things to say about the video

A Nigerian family thought it wise to give their late mother a grand burial after she, unfortunately, passed away.

An intriguing video, which surfaced on social media, showed the late woman's expensive white coffin.

The video, shared on TikTok by @ebele021, showed the coffin spinning around on its carrier as the late woman's children danced to a song playing in the background.

In the clip, undertakers in charge of carrying the coffin stood close to safeguard it as it kept on spinning.

Reactions as family buries late mum in grand style

Mixed reactions have, however, trailed the video as some people lauded the lavish burial while others didn't.

Many others questioned the culture of show-off and ostentatious displays at funerals.

@josephineokpala22 said:

“Hope you people took good care of her when she was alive.”

@sampson__ said:

"Obi Cubana no do reach like this. Last honour for mama."

@JayBeeTay reacted:

“She will be feeling dizzy with all that spinning.”

@Lamarmide2 said:

“You won make mama enter heaven with all dis spinning.”

@kebangbakwe reacted:

“Only in Nigeria we take proper care of coffin.”

@bunmimaryoyewole said:

“You guys are turning mama eye abeg.”

@Anifa bb reacted:

“E don do eye go turn mama Abeg ooo.”

@PRETTY MABLE said:

“Everything na celebration for Igbo land.”

@Ayomisambig reacted:

“Show us video when she still alive.”

@Mohammed Danmama reacted:

“See money na technology day work ooo mama just day enjoy the toning nobi like the ones way them go throw up nd catch with dancing kerewawa.”

@glorybest43 said:

“Hope say mama enjoy wen she dey alive ooo.”

@user2247083039612 said:

“Hope you poeple take care of mama when she is alive.”

@mother of all Nation reacted:

“Hope una follow mama play when she dey alive because this play way una dey play with mama na eye go turn na ooo mama RIP.”

@Chiwendu Cynthia said:

“I hope you people take care of her when she was alive.”

Watch the video below:

Carnival-like burials in Igbo land

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that in Igbo culture, funerals hold a significant place of honour and reverence. They are seen as a final opportunity to celebrate the deceased's life and showcase the family's social status and wealth.

However, in recent times, the practice of expensive burials has gained attention, raising eyebrows and sparking debates within and outside the Igbo community.

For the Igbo people, funeral ceremonies are deeply rooted in tradition and are considered a way to pay respect to ancestors and maintain family ties. The belief is that a grand burial ensures a smooth transition to the afterlife and establishes the deceased's status in the ancestral realm. Hence, families often spare no expense in organising elaborate events, complete with ornate caskets, feasts, and performances by traditional musicians and dancers.

