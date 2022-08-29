A female mortuary attendant has sent netizens into a frenzy with a chilling video she took at her workplace

Dressed in a protective outfit with gloves and a nose mask, the lady showed cabins where dead bodies are kept

She went on to advise the living to stay humble and respect humanity if their money cannot bribe death

A lady who works at a mortuary has advised people to respect humanity and stay humble.

The female mortuary attendant stated this while doing a recording of herself inside a room where the dead are put in cabins.

Mortuary attendant advises the living to stay humble. Photo Credit: TikTok/@frimahkuthii

In the TikTok clip, the lady could be seen in a white overall and gloves as well as a nose mask. She added that there are no special beds for the ruling class. In her words:

"If your money can't bribe death, just stay humble.

"And before you tell someone you are not my class, go ask a mortuary attendant if there are any special beds for the ruling class.

"Respect humanity. Be humble."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Korshievi said:

"The first thing I'm thinking is if you open this shelf erh. I don't know where I'll run to dis night."

Acido said:

"We have standards my dear. death is a must let me enjoy life wait until i reach there I'll be humble."

user4713808504395 said:

"The only job that really humbles,I once worked there and everyday I felt like am just nothing with all the bride of the flesh."

user8621473645394 said:

"Thanks for preaching the gospel alot will change from being proud God bless u sweetheart."

Alizanip said:

"I once used to guard a hospital then I made friendship with the mortuary attendant..everyday I would beg him to allow me see the dead.it's life awaken."

user544727683988 said:

"Sometimes I just feel sad when I think that one day I will be your customer whether I like it or not."

