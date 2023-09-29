Industrious 20-year-old Obasi Precious Chigozirim has been given a full scholarship after Legit.ng's story

Legit.ng had reported how the young lady, who is the lastborn in her family, sustained herself courtesy of her garri business

Precious gained admission into Alex Ekwueme Federal Univesity, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi and was ready to sell garri to sponsor her studies herself until an NGO showed interest

Onyekwelu Ogonna Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has offered Obasi Precious Chigozirim a full scholarship for her tertairy education studies.

The young lady, 20, went viral after Legit.ng's story spotlighting how she intended to finance her university education with her garri business.

Obasi Precious Chigozirim was given a full scholarship.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng some weeks ago, Precious, her family's lastborn, revealed she got admission to study marketing at Alex Ekwueme Federal Univesity, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi and needed publicity for her business so she could have increased patronage and be able to sponsor herself in school.

Precious' hardwork endeared her to the foundation's founder

In a broadcast, Ms Ogonna, the founder of the foundation, said she has adopted Precious as her child. She added that they (the NGO) would sponsor her education till graduation.

Ogonna made a N20k commitment to the cause, saying Precious' hardwork and willingness to earn legitimately instead of doing illegal occupations endeared her to the young lady.

Confirming the development, an elated Precious told Legit.ng:

"She (Ms Ogonna) told me that by next January (2024) she will start paying my school fees and some other things I need in school. She already sent me N20k for my upkeep some weeks ago."

She appreciated the foundation for the kind gesture.

People commend her benefactor

Chiemerie Ogbusuo said:

"This is just the beginning. God keep blessing us."

Oluchukwu Oluchukwu said:

"God bless you more. You will never run dry financially."

Rita Daniel said:

"That's very nice of you ma'am.

"Keep up the good work."

Rhoda Chidimma Obasi said:

"Thank you so much destinytalk.

"God bless you."

Destiny Kasy said:

"You have been a blessing to everyone.

"God bless your kindest heart and continue to break ways for you In Jesus name Amen."

Esther Okomgbo said:

"You are Truly an angel send from heaven.... you are such a wonderful soul ma’am ❤️❤️❤️ and I pray that my good lord will keep blessing you, he will keep making a way for you in Jesus amen keep doing the good work of the lord you are blessed forever."

